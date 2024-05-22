Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 10.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.57% to Rs 147.86 croreNet profit of Goldiam International rose 10.74% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 147.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.79% to Rs 91.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 602.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 533.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
