Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 10.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.57% to Rs 147.86 crore
Net profit of Goldiam International rose 10.74% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 147.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.79% to Rs 91.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 602.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 533.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales147.86134.95 10 602.87533.18 13 OPM %16.1916.75 -18.9719.48 - PBDT27.4222.62 21 128.19124.86 3 PBT25.7420.60 25 122.09117.47 4 NP17.8416.11 11 91.0084.42 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 13.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Goldiam International standalone net profit rises 101.22% in the December 2023 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 16.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 12.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Robust Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 7.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon