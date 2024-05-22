Business Standard
Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 133.65 crore
Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 11.64% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 133.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.62% to Rs 29.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 532.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 480.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales133.65123.12 9 532.42480.03 11 OPM %8.8610.01 -8.2710.37 - PBDT12.2812.56 -2 46.4447.74 -3 PBT10.4811.20 -6 40.0942.81 -6 NP7.298.25 -12 29.3431.76 -8
First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

