Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 133.65 croreNet profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 11.64% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 133.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.62% to Rs 29.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 532.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 480.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
