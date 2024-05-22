Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 133.65 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 7.62% to Rs 29.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 532.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 480.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 11.64% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 133.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.133.65123.12532.42480.038.8610.018.2710.3712.2812.5646.4447.7410.4811.2040.0942.817.298.2529.3431.76