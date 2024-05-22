Robust Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 37.85 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 91.43% to Rs 4.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 122.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Robust Hotels reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.