Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 7.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 14.42% to Rs 152.01 crore
Net profit of Empire Industries declined 7.15% to Rs 12.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 152.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.17% to Rs 37.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.09% to Rs 606.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 681.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales152.01177.62 -14 606.02681.59 -11 OPM %14.9315.14 -10.5811.53 - PBDT19.3320.47 -6 62.1359.86 4 PBT15.2616.00 -5 45.6642.70 7 NP12.6013.57 -7 37.0035.52 4
First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

