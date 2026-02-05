Goodyear India standalone net profit rises 159.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.93% to Rs 606.91 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India rose 159.81% to Rs 24.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.93% to Rs 606.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 631.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.606.91631.726.953.7745.5827.0433.3513.2724.639.48

