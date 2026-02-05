Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 34.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.36% to Rs 630.32 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 34.99% to Rs 99.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.36% to Rs 630.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 483.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.630.32483.5217.0920.49133.67105.56129.88102.1799.0873.40

