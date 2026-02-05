Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Trent, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,720, a premium of 77.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,642.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 133.20 points or 0.52% to 25,642.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.69% to 12.17.

Trent, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

 

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

