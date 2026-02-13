Friday, February 13, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government buys Rs 75,505 cr G-sec from RBI in switch auction

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

The Government of India on Thursday bought back government securities (G-secs) worth Rs 75,504.43 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through a switch auction, while issuing bonds worth Rs 69,436.15 crore. The securities repurchased by the government were part of the scheduled bonds set to mature in the next financial year. These included Rs 3,527.69 crore of 7.27 per cent GS 2026, Rs 34,957.71 crore of 8.33 per cent GS 2026, Rs 19,958.78 crore of 8.15 per cent GS 2026, and Rs 17,060.24 crore of 8.24 per cent GS 2027. In exchange, the government issued Rs 69,436.15 crore of 8.30 per cent GS 2040 bonds.

 

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

