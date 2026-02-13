Friday, February 13, 2026 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hexaware Technologies announces strategic partnership with CareInsight

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Hexaware Technologies announced a strategic partnership with CareInsight, an AI-native healthcare technology company. The collaboration brings together AI-native healthcare platforms and deep AI and digital transformation expertise to deliver outcome-based, production-grade AI at scale for healthcare organizations, focused on measurable improvements in operations, decision-making, and care delivery.

As the healthcare industry continues its shift from siloed cost-containment approaches to data and AI enabled value creation, payers and providers face persistent challenges. These include fragmented data environments, legacy system constraints, regulatory complexity, and changing utilization patterns. These pressures are increasing the need for integrated, scalable AI solutions that can be embedded into day-to day healthcare operations.

 

The partnership is designed to help healthcare organizations apply AI in practical, real-world settings by supporting integrated data flows, operational decision-making, and outcomes-focused use cases across the care continuum. Together, CareInsight's AI platforms and Hexaware's AI implementation and transformation expertise aim to reduce administrative burden, improve operational coordination, and enable more timely and informed decisions.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

