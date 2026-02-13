Friday, February 13, 2026 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Novelix Pharmaceuticals board approves allotment of 23.20 lakh equity shares

Novelix Pharmaceuticals board approves allotment of 23.20 lakh equity shares

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

At meeting held on 12 February 2026

The board of Novelix Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 12 February 2026 has approved allotment of 23,20,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 60 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 50 per equity share) by way of preferential issue through private placement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hexaware Technologies announces strategic partnership with CareInsight

Hexaware Technologies announces strategic partnership with CareInsight

Natco Pharma receives USFDA EIR report for API unit in Chennai

Natco Pharma receives USFDA EIR report for API unit in Chennai

NSE trading accounts cross 25 crore; unique investors at 12.7 crore

NSE trading accounts cross 25 crore; unique investors at 12.7 crore

IRCTC Q3 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 394 cr

IRCTC Q3 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 394 cr

Board of Indian Railway Catering&Tourism Corp. recommends Second Interim dividend

Board of Indian Railway Catering&Tourism Corp. recommends Second Interim dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today