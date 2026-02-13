Novelix Pharmaceuticals board approves allotment of 23.20 lakh equity shares
At meeting held on 12 February 2026The board of Novelix Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 12 February 2026 has approved allotment of 23,20,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 60 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 50 per equity share) by way of preferential issue through private placement.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:32 AM IST