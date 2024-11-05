Government launches second phase of Bharat Atta and Bharat Rice retail sale

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
The Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, launched Phase II of the retail sale of Bharat Atta and Bharat Rice today. Joshi stated that the initiative is an affirmation of the Government of Indias commitment towards ensuring the availability of essential food items to the consumers at subsidized prices. Direct interventions through retail sale of basic food items under Bharat Brand such as rice, atta and dal have helped in maintaining stable price regime, he added. In the initial stage of Phase - II, 3.69 LMT of Wheat and 2.91 LMT of Rice are made available for retail sale. During Phase I, around 15.20 LMT of Bharat Atta and 14.58 LMT Bharat Rice was made available to general consumers at subsidized rates.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

