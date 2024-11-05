Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with significant gains; metal shares shine

Indices trade with significant gains; metal shares shine

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with major gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty scaled above the 24,200 level. Metal shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE, jumped added 651.48 points or 0.83% to 79,433.72. The Nifty 50 index advanced 208.40 points or 0.87% to 24,203.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.52%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,416 shares rose and 1,471 shares fell. A total of 126 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.50% to 9,474.35. The index fell 1.60% in the past trading session.

 

JSW Steel (up 3.62%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.37%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.36%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.17%) and Tata Steel (up 3.16%), NMDC (up 3.09%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.76%), Welspun Corp (up 2.37%), Vedanta (up 2.2%) and Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.98%) advanced.

More From This Section

INR weakens to fresh low above 84.10 per US dollar

INR weakens to fresh low above 84.10 per US dollar

India moving steadily forward towards goal of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

India moving steadily forward towards goal of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

Saregama slides after Q2 PAT decline 7% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Saregama slides after Q2 PAT decline 7% YoY to Rs 45 cr

FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks edge lower

Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks edge lower

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 1.72% to 6.914 as compared with previous close 6.909.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.1200, compared with its close of 84.1100 during the previous trading session.

MCX C for 5 Dec 2024 settlement added 0.04% to Rs 78,450.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.12% to 103.76.

The United States 10-year bond yield grew 0.09% to 4.310.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for Jan 2025 settlement gained 16 cents or 0.21% to $75.24 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Waaree Renewable Technologies

This recently listed stock enters top-100 mcap club; jumps 127% in 6 days

supreme court of india

LIVE: SC overrules Allahabad HC order that had quashed UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court, SC

SC overturns 1978 ruling, strikes down State's power to seize pvt property

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 650 pts to 79,450; Nifty at 24,200; Metal, financials lead

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Chemfab Alkalis shares tank 10% after mixed Septmber quarter results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon