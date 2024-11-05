Business Standard
INR weakens to fresh low above 84.10 per US dollar

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee stayed weak, testing a record low against the US dollar as untiring outflows from local stocks hurt the local currency. The INR fell to its all-time low of 84.13 against the dollar today as equities dragged lower. The FIIs were net sellers in the cash segment in October, with total outflows hitting more than Rs 1 lakh crore and selling a new record. INR currently quotes down marginally at 84.12 per US dollar. Dollar index is around 103.70, down marginally on the day.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

