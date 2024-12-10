Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 37,000 crore

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.79 GS 2034 for a notified amount of ₹22,000 crore, (ii) New GOI SGrB 2054 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore and (iii) 7.09% GS 2074 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

