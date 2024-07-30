Business Standard
Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 22,000 crore

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.02% GS 2027 for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore, (ii) New GOI SGrB 2034 for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore and (iii) New GS 2054 for a notified amount of Rs 10,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on August 02, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

