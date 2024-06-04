Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.10% GS 2034 for a notified amount of ₹20,000 crore and (ii) 7.30% GS 2053 for a notified amount of ₹9,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method for 7.10% GS 2034 and 7.30% GS 2053. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on June 07, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesGoogle Lay-offsPAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon