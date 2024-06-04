Business Standard
Mphasis announces strategic partnership with Classiq

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Mphasis announced its strategic partnership with Classiq, a leading quantum software company to demonstrate and commercialize industry solutions powered by Quantum. The strategic partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of quantum solutions for enterprises by integrating them into its operations. The collaboration is committed to fostering innovation and redefining technological boundaries and paving the way for a quantum-powered future.
Classiq leads in quantum computing software and has developed a platform for faster and more efficient quantum algorithm design. Mphasis will focus on building industry solutions in sectors such as BFSI, Lifesciences, Healthcare, Supply Chain & Logistics, Chemistry, utilizing these advanced algorithms. By leveraging Classiq's quantum platform, Mphasis will develop industry-specific intellectual properties (IPs) and will also jointly market and implement customer IPs, execute customer projects, and provide support for the commercialization of Classiq's platforms and IPs.
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

