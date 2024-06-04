Sensex slumps 1,710 pts; VIX soars 14.86%

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was tumbled 1,710.25 points or 2.24% to 74,758.53. The Nifty 50 index fell 520.85 points or 2.24% to 22,743.05.
In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 2.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 2.19%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 722 shares rose and 2,743 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, spurts 14.86% to 24.05.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index dropped 5.33% to 7,579.75. The index rallied 3.94% in past two trading sessions.
Bank of Baroda (down 7.09%), Indian Bank (down 6.56%), Central Bank of India (down 6.22%), Canara Bank (down 6.2%), Punjab National Bank (down 6.09%), Union Bank of India (down 5.32%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 5.3%), State Bank of India (down 5.2%), UCO Bank (down 5.02%) and Bank of India (down 4.98%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
MOIL declined 3.13%. The company said that it has recorded monthly managanese ore sales of 2.15 lakh tones in May 2024, registering a growth of 41% over May 2023.
Kalyan Jewellers India advanced 1.42% after the company said that it has signed definitive agreement with Rupesh Jain to acquire 15% stake in Enovate Lifestyles for total consideration of Rs 42 crore.
