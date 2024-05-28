Business Standard
Government of India (GOI) announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) New Government Security 2029 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore (nominal) through yield based auction using multiple price method, (ii) New GOI SGrB 2034 for a notified amount of ₹6,000 crore (nominal) through yield based auction using multiple price method and (iii) 7.34% Government Security 2064 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on May 31, 2024 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.
First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

