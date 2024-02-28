Japan: Market falls on profit booking

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 31.49 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 39,208.03. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 3.51 points, 0.13%, to 2,674.95
ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan's Coincident Economic Indicators Revised Downwards in December 2023-The index of coincident economic indicators in Japan was revised downward to 115.9 in December 2023 from a flash figure of 116.2. Despite this, the latest figure was higher than November's reading of 114.6, indicating a sustained economic recovery. Efforts to mitigate elevated inflation continue, with the government promoting a strategy to stimulate private investment in an integrated manner.
Japan's Leading Economic Indicators Rise in December 2023-Japan's index of leading economic indicators, used to gauge the economic outlook, rose to 110.2 in December 2023 from a preliminary estimate of 110. This increase follows a final figure of 108.1 in the previous month, the lowest in seven months. The uptick in the index, the highest since October 2022, reflects a decline in the unemployment rate and improved consumer confidence. Japan's unemployment rate fell to 2.4% in December 2023, the lowest in 11 months, from 2.5% in the previous two months. Additionally, consumer mood in January 2024 strengthened to the highest level since December 2021.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen was stood at 150.59 per US dollar on Wednesday, little changed from 150.49 in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Also Read
The Revolutionary Self-Serve Ad Booking Platform, Bookmyad.com, Relaunches with Enhanced Services and User Experience
BRIKitt Unveils Groundbreaking Data-Driven Booking Portal Redefining Hospitality and Rental Yields in the Holiday Home Market
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content