Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt approves major procurement plans for pulses and oilseeds in Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh

Govt approves major procurement plans for pulses and oilseeds in Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the procurement plan for pulses and oilseeds in the states of Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh for the Kharif 2025-26 season. The total approved procurement amount for these states is pegged at Rs 15,095.83 crore, which will immensely benefit lakhs of farmers across the respective states. The Union Agriculture Minister granted these approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), and other schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, during a high-level virtual meeting with agriculture ministers and senior officials of these states.

 

Agriculture Minister approved the procurement of 4,430 metric tonnes (MT) of moong (green gram), accounting for 25% of the state's total production in Telangana, under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) at a cost of Rs 38.44 crore. A 100% procurement of urad (black gram) will be undertaken, while 25% procurement of soybean has also been approved. Similarly, in Odisha, 18,470 metric tonnes of arhar (red gram), representing 100% of the state's production, has been approved under PSS with a budget allocation of Rs 147.76 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fabtech Technologies consolidated net profit rises 449.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Fabtech Technologies consolidated net profit rises 449.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint jumps after strong Q2 performance

Tamil Nadu Newsprint jumps after strong Q2 performance

Jk Tyre Inds jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 64% YoY to Rs 221 cr

Jk Tyre Inds jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 64% YoY to Rs 221 cr

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Indices opens higher; breadth positive

Indices opens higher; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon