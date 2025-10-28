Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Technologies consolidated net profit rises 449.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Fabtech Technologies consolidated net profit rises 449.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Sales rise 106.81% to Rs 121.48 crore

Net profit of Fabtech Technologies rose 449.02% to Rs 28.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 106.81% to Rs 121.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales121.4858.74 107 OPM %25.077.81 -PBDT32.576.71 385 PBT31.266.01 420 NP28.115.12 449

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tamil Nadu Newsprint jumps after strong Q2 performance

Tamil Nadu Newsprint jumps after strong Q2 performance

Jk Tyre Inds jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 64% YoY to Rs 221 cr

Jk Tyre Inds jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 64% YoY to Rs 221 cr

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Indices opens higher; breadth positive

Indices opens higher; breadth positive

Megasoft hits the roof after inking deal to acquire UK-based Nasmyth Group for GBP 17.80 million

Megasoft hits the roof after inking deal to acquire UK-based Nasmyth Group for GBP 17.80 million

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon