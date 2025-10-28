Fabtech Technologies consolidated net profit rises 449.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.81% to Rs 121.48 croreNet profit of Fabtech Technologies rose 449.02% to Rs 28.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 106.81% to Rs 121.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales121.4858.74 107 OPM %25.077.81 -PBDT32.576.71 385 PBT31.266.01 420 NP28.115.12 449
