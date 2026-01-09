Govt to launch cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims: Gadkari
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon launch a cashless medical treatment scheme for road accident victims. Under the scheme, victims will be eligible for cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for a minimum of seven days, while Good Samaritans who help accident victims reach hospitals will be rewarded Rs 25,000 and recognised as "Rahveers". Gadkari said a pilot of the scheme has been successfully completed in states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, as well as in Chandigarh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:50 AM IST