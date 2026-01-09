Volumes soar at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 87.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1887 shares
Blue Dart Express Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 January 2026.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 87.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1887 shares. The stock lost 1.10% to Rs.3,455.70. Volumes stood at 1699 shares in the last session.
Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7176 shares. The stock rose 0.18% to Rs.5,405.00. Volumes stood at 1616 shares in the last session.
Mastek Ltd registered volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19847 shares. The stock slipped 0.90% to Rs.2,046.05. Volumes stood at 1111 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Tech Mahindra Ltd clocked volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26462 shares. The stock gained 1.10% to Rs.1,594.90. Volumes stood at 62031 shares in the last session.
Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38484 shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.862.25. Volumes stood at 13916 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:16 AM IST