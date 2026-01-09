Friday, January 09, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 87.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1887 shares

Blue Dart Express Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 January 2026.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 87.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1887 shares. The stock lost 1.10% to Rs.3,455.70. Volumes stood at 1699 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7176 shares. The stock rose 0.18% to Rs.5,405.00. Volumes stood at 1616 shares in the last session.

 

Mastek Ltd registered volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19847 shares. The stock slipped 0.90% to Rs.2,046.05. Volumes stood at 1111 shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd clocked volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26462 shares. The stock gained 1.10% to Rs.1,594.90. Volumes stood at 62031 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38484 shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.862.25. Volumes stood at 13916 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Barometers drift lower in early trade; oil & gas shares advance

NSE in talks with IGX to launch Indian Natural Gas Futures

Robust economic performance in India expected to provide support to INR in the near term: UN report

Tata Power commissions 400 / 220 kV TP Jalpura Khurja Transmission line and substation

BHEL spurts after order win

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

