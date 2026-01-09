Powergrid Corp gains after bagging 3GW transmission project in Karnataka

Powergrid Corporation of India advanced 1.04% to Rs 262.20 after the company has been declared as successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) for the development of 3GW transmission system in Davanagere, Karnataka.

Under the project, the company will undertake transmission system strengthening for integration of additional renewable energy (RE) capacity at Davanagere (0.25 GW) and Bellary (2.75 GW) on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The project comprises 400 kV D/c transmission line traversing in the state of Karnataka along with associated line bays works at both ends and augmentation works (ICTs and Line Bays) at both Davangere and Bellary pooling stations.

Power Grid Corporation of India was established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The company is a 'Maharatna' firm under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 September 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 5.98% to Rs 3,566.08 crore despite a 1.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,147.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

