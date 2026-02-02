Unichem Laboratories' Kolhapur API Facility clears USFDA inspection

Unichem Laboratories said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected its Kolhapur API facility from 27 January to 2 February 2026.

The inspection concluded with five observations, all pertaining to procedural changes, with none related to data integrity.

The company said it will submit the required response to the USFDA within the stipulated 15-day period.

Unichem Laboratories is engaged in manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

The companys consolidated jumped 83.9% to Rs 45.30 crore on 14.1% increase in net sales to Rs 578.96 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories rose 0.16% to Rs 374.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News