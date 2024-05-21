GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 23.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 99.43 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.46% to Rs 47.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 400.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of GPT Healthcare rose 23.75% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 99.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.