Laffans Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 161.64% to Rs 1.91 crore
Net loss of Laffans Petrochemicals reported to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 161.64% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 229.11% to Rs 2.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.63% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.910.73 162 6.0616.66 -64 OPM %-89.53-50.68 --61.39-13.03 - PBDT-1.681.62 PL 4.301.83 135 PBT-1.811.50 PL 3.791.36 179 NP-2.511.18 PL 2.600.79 229
First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

