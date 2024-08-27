Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index rising 335.82 points or 0.52% at 64323.48 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (up 2.05%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.96%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.59%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.58%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.24%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.24%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.19%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 0.58%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.01%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 238.75 or 0.43% at 56034.37.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 41.94 points or 0.25% at 16708.57.
The Nifty 50 index was down 25.4 points or 0.1% at 24985.2.

More From This Section

Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Medi Assist Healthcare jumps after arm inks pact to acquire Paramount TPA

Medi Assist Healthcare jumps after arm inks pact to acquire Paramount TPA

JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 200 MW wind-solar hybrid project

JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 200 MW wind-solar hybrid project

JSW Energy rises after subsidiary bags LoA for hybrid power project from MSEDCL

JSW Energy rises after subsidiary bags LoA for hybrid power project from MSEDCL

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 0.62%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 0.62%

The BSE Sensex index was down 75.92 points or 0.09% at 81622.19.
On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 1189 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty muted after open; Bondada India, Medi Assist gain over 5%

Canada flag, Canada

Canada to reduce low-wage foreign workers. What will it mean for Indians?

China flag

Philippines says 'excessive force' of Chinese ships blocked food delivery

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker

Scindia inaugurate shooting range named after Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

DMart

CLSA raises DMart target price, sees 14% upside, says report; stock gains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon