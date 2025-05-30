Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Sales decline 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of Grandma Trading & Agencies reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.13 -62 0.220.13 69 OPM %-160.00-15.38 --159.09-123.08 - PBDT-0.080.09 PL -0.300 0 PBT-0.080.09 PL -0.300 0 NP-1.230.07 PL -1.45-0.02 -7150

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Interactive Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Interactive Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mayur Floorings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mayur Floorings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Filtron Engineers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Filtron Engineers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Omkar Pharmachem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Omkar Pharmachem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Scintilla Commercial & Credit reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Scintilla Commercial & Credit reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon