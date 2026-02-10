Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Heavy Electricals secures work order of Rs 2,800 cr

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:31 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a Letter of Acceptance from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL), a joint venture company of BHEL and Coal India (CIL). The contract is for Design, Engineering, Supply of equipment, Civil works, Erection, Commissioning and O&M Services for Syngas Purification Plant (LSTK 2 Package) of BCGCL's Coal to 2000 TPD Ammonium Nitrate Project at Lakhanpur, Jharsuguda District, Odisha, India. The contract is valued at approximately Rs 2,800 crore.

Feb 10 2026 | 9:31 PM IST

