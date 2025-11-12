Gratex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 1.11 croreNet profit of Gratex Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.111.04 7 OPM %6.313.85 -PBDT0.070.04 75 PBT0.040 0 NP0.030 0
