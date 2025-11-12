United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 74.21% to Rs 0.49 croreNet loss of United Textiles reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 74.21% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.491.90 -74 OPM %77.5525.26 -PBDT0.210.29 -28 PBT-0.04-0.01 -300 NP-0.030 0
