Laffans Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Laffans Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 61.14% to Rs 1.78 crore

Net loss of Laffans Petrochemicals reported to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 61.14% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.784.58 -61 OPM %-34.83-19.00 -PBDT-4.491.67 PL PBT-4.601.51 PL NP-4.311.12 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

