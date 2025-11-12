Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 5.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 74.38 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 5.34% to Rs 17.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 74.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.3865.25 14 OPM %27.5329.75 -PBDT23.6022.14 7 PBT23.1221.76 6 NP17.1616.29 5
