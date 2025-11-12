Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 93.97 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 12.32% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 93.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales93.9784.07 12 OPM %2.732.62 -PBDT2.922.73 7 PBT2.282.07 10 NP2.282.03 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nirbhay Colours India standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Nirbhay Colours India standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 33.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 33.24% in the September 2025 quarter

V R Woodart reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2025 quarter

V R Woodart reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2025 quarter

PS IT Infrastructure & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

PS IT Infrastructure & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 42.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 42.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon