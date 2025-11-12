Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 93.97 croreNet profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 12.32% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 93.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales93.9784.07 12 OPM %2.732.62 -PBDT2.922.73 7 PBT2.282.07 10 NP2.282.03 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content