Multi Commodity Exchange of India standalone net profit rises 41.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.05% to Rs 351.61 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 41.53% to Rs 156.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.05% to Rs 351.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 256.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales351.61256.56 37 OPM %56.5353.48 -PBDT226.10161.47 40 PBT207.81147.90 41 NP156.43110.53 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content