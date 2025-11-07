Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 64.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 92.42 croreNet profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 64.91% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 92.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales92.4281.22 14 OPM %6.365.84 -PBDT4.383.29 33 PBT2.551.57 62 NP1.881.14 65
