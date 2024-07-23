Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 28.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.43% to Rs 4.38 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 28.26% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.43% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.387.00 -37 OPM %36.9957.57 -PBDT4.364.33 1 PBT2.251.85 22 NP1.771.38 28
