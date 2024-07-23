InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 123.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 96.96 croreNet profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 123.99% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales96.9691.60 6 OPM %16.1213.25 -PBDT18.0513.44 34 PBT11.355.86 94 NP7.753.46 124
