Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit declines 89.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.79% to Rs 424.29 crore

Net profit of Indoco Remedies declined 89.26% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 424.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 416.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.424.29416.8111.2614.6834.4953.796.9733.912.6224.39