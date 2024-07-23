Business Standard
Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit declines 89.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 1.79% to Rs 424.29 crore
Net profit of Indoco Remedies declined 89.26% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 424.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 416.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales424.29416.81 2 OPM %11.2614.68 -PBDT34.4953.79 -36 PBT6.9733.91 -79 NP2.6224.39 -89
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

