Rane Engine Valve standalone net profit rises 37.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 137.12 croreNet profit of Rane Engine Valve rose 37.36% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 137.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales137.12138.01 -1 OPM %4.947.69 -PBDT8.098.34 -3 PBT3.243.65 -11 NP2.391.74 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content