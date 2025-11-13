Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 39.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.48% to Rs 5.65 croreNet profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 39.77% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.48% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.6515.47 -63 OPM %37.1720.43 -PBDT1.372.38 -42 PBT1.372.38 -42 NP1.031.71 -40
