Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Greenlam Industries declined 38.76% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 604.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 515.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.