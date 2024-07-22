Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 604.71 croreNet profit of Greenlam Industries declined 38.76% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 604.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 515.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales604.71515.24 17 OPM %10.5912.49 -PBDT53.3661.07 -13 PBT27.0543.67 -38 NP20.2733.10 -39
