Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit declines 97.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 25.97 crore
Net profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance declined 97.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 25.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.9729.49 -12 OPM %39.3564.19 -PBDT1.237.75 -84 PBT0.337.09 -95 NP0.145.95 -98
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

