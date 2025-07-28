Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gross enrollments in Atal Pension Yojana surpass 8 crore

Gross enrollments in Atal Pension Yojana surpass 8 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a flagship social security scheme of the Government of India administered by PFRDA, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrollments with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers in the current Financial Year (FY 2025-26) alone. The has scheme celebrated its 10th anniversary since its launch on May 9, 2015.

Launched with a vision to create a universal social security system for all Indians, APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganized sector. Its remarkable success is a result of the dedicated and untiring efforts of all Banks, Department of Posts (DoP) and SLBCs/UTLBCs and the continued support of the Govt.

 

APY is meticulously designed to provide 'Sampurna Suraksha Kavach' (Complete Security Shield), by ensuring a guaranteed monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for the subscriber post-60 years of age, the same pension to the spouse after the subscriber's demise, and return of the accumulated corpus to the nominee after the death of both. It is open to all Indian citizens between the age of 18-40 years except those who are or have been income tax payers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

Orient Cement rises as Q1 PAT skyrockets 459% YoY to Rs 205 cr

Orient Cement rises as Q1 PAT skyrockets 459% YoY to Rs 205 cr

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon