Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schaeffler India gains after decent Q2 outcome

Schaeffler India gains after decent Q2 outcome

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Schaeffler India rose 1.08% to Rs 4074.10 after the company's standalone net profit increased 16.84% to Rs 296.23 crore, driven by a 10.14% rise in net sales to Rs 2,282.10 crore compared to Q2 June 2024.

Compared to Q1 March 2025, standalone net profit grew 11.61%, while net sales rose 8.16% in Q2 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT), excluding exceptional items, stood at Rs 398 crore for Q2 June 2025, reflecting a 17.1% increase over Q2 June 2024. The PBT margin improved to 17.4% from 16.4% in the corresponding quarter last year and 16.9% in Q1 March 2025.

Standalone EBITDA was Rs 448.90 crore in Q2 June 2025, up 10.27% from Q1 March 2025 and 16.66% compared to Q2 June 2024. EBITDA margin rose to 19.7%, up from 19.3% in Q1 March 2025 and 18.6% in Q2 June 2024.

 

Commenting on the results, Harsha Kadam, managing director and chief executive officer, said, "I am pleased to share that we registered QoQ as well as YoY higher revenue across all businesses and continued to sustain on our trajectory of registering double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive quarter. Quality of earnings continued to improve given efficiency measures and concentrated efforts on our strategic priority of localization. This coupled with improved financial and operating metrics resulted in a good H12025. We remain committed to delivering results and creating value for our stakeholders as we approach the remainder of the year."

Schaeffler India provides precision engineering solutions, delivering high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications, along with rolling and plain bearing solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Rallies on Trade Deal Hopes; European Markets Dip Amid Uncertainty

Wall Street Rallies on Trade Deal Hopes; European Markets Dip Amid Uncertainty

US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

Sigachi Industries reports dismal Q1 outcome

Sigachi Industries reports dismal Q1 outcome

Volumes spurt at Laurus Labs Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Laurus Labs Ltd counter

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon