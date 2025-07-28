Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GOI announces buyback of India dated securities for an aggregate amount of ₹30,000 crore

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The Government of India has announced the buyback of its Securities through auction for an aggregate amount of ₹30,000 crore (face value), according to the Reserve Bank of India. The securities include 7.27% GS 2026, 5.63% GS 2026 and 6.99% GS 2026. There is no notified amount for the individual securities within the aggregate ceiling of ₹30,000 crore. Auction for securities will be conducted using multiple price method, the RBI noted. Government of India reserves the right to decide on the quantum of buyback of individual securities, accept more or less than the notified amount of ₹30,000 crore, accept or reject any or all of the offers, either wholly or partially, without assigning any reason thereof, the central bank further noted.

 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

