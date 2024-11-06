Grovy India standalone net profit declines 96.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 80.21% to Rs 1.11 croreNet profit of Grovy India declined 96.83% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 80.21% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.115.61 -80 OPM %-9.0113.73 -PBDT0.040.86 -95 PBT0.020.85 -98 NP0.020.63 -97
