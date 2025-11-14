Octal Credit Capital standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Octal Credit Capital declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.110.09 22 OPM %54.55100.00 -PBDT0.060.09 -33 PBT0.060.09 -33 NP0.060.08 -25
